A research study by a Massachusetts research hospital suggests that the spread of coronavirus can be lessened or prevented on college campuses. The study claims that social distancing, mask-wearing, isolation, and testing can prevent the majority of cases.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston published a study this week that claims that American universities and colleges can prevent the spread of coronavirus cases on campus by adopting a simple protocol that includes rules on social distancing, mask-wearing, isolation, and mandatory testing.

The study’s model predicts that approximately 75 percent of students would contract the virus if mitigation protocols were entirely ignored. The study also claims that mandatory mask policies are amongst the most effective ways to minimize the spread on campus.

Elena Losina, PhD, Director of the Policy and Innovation eValuations in Orthopedic Treatments (PIVOT) Center at the Brigham, said that simple protocols that involve social distancing and mask-wearing will prevent the majority of coronavirus cases.

“This next semester represents a critical time in the pandemic. While the vaccine rollout has begun, it is unlikely that most college students will be eligible for the vaccine until late in the spring semester,” Losina said. “However, our modeling shows that colleges and universities can put effective programs in place to mitigate infections. This analysis is designed to help individuals and institutions make decisions using a formal, data-driven approach.”

Breitbart News reported in September that the California State Unversity system will keep its 23 campuses closed for the upcoming spring semester. California State University is one of the very few institutions to announce that it will remain closed in the spring.

