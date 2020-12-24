https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/electionfraud-trump-biden-president/2020/12/24/id/1003092

Perception of the presidential election results pretty much is divided along party lines.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Thursday showed 96% of Democrats, and only 20% of Republicans, believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected president.

As for thinking President-elect Biden was not elected fairly, 78% of Republicans and only 3% of Democrats fell into that category.

President Donald Trump and campaign officials have alleged widespread voter fraud in several battleground states.

The survey asked if Trump should concede the election. Ninety-five percent of Democrats said he should; only 37% of Republicans agreed.

A majority (57%) of Republicans said the president should continue to pursue overturning the election won by Biden.

The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been leading the election challenge. The former New York City mayor said he had at least 1,000 sworn affidavits from citizens alleging wrongdoing that was “enough to overturn any election.”

On Twitter Wednesday, President Trump suggested a special counsel was needed to investigate election fraud allegations.

“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!” Trump tweeted.

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey was based on live phone interviews of 1,000 registered voters nationally.

