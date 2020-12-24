https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/dan-gainor/2020/12/23/team-biden-upset-white-house-twitter-accounts-would-start

The left is never happy. Likely president Joe Biden’s team is angry at Twitter because the site won’t transfer all of President Donald Trump’s official followers to Biden.

Digital Director Rob Flaherty whined that, “In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama’s Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44’s urging. In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero.”

Trump has been the most interactive president in history … and the media and the left hated him for it. They especially despised the Twitter account that he built up to more than 88 million followers. But that’s Trump’s personal account and not at issue.

“The move would mean the Biden administration will start with zero followers and would cut off a way for Biden to instantly reach millions of people who currently follow the official accounts used by Trump,” said Bloomberg News. “The @POTUS account has more than 33 million followers while @WhiteHouse has 26 million.”

Flaherty remained upset that Twitter wasn’t backing down. He followed up by commenting yesterday to Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio, “happy to share the email thread where we pushed back and we were told this was unequivocal.”

Fifty-nine million fans is a big PR baseline, though presumably many would unfollow Biden.

Team Biden would have a tough case to make that Twitter is somehow unfair to them. Twitter censored the Hunter Biden scandal and shut down the New York Post account for 17 days. It has censored Trump or his campaign 553 times, compared to zero for Biden.

Several outlets have also reported on the likelihood Twitter and other social media sites might ban Trump whenever he leaves office. “Are Trump’s days of special treatment on Twitter numbered?” USA Today asked. “Post presidency, he’ll be just another user,” the paper answered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

