A Texas man who recently died from coronavirus-related complications sent his wife of 21 years a goodbye letter shortly before he was intubated, thanking her for a “happy wonderful life.”

Billy Loredo, 45, died on Dec. 13 at a medical facility in McAllen where he had written a letter praising his wife Sonya Kypuros just days before his death, ABC’s “Good Morning America” reported this week.

“If I don’t make it I want you to know that I lived a happy wonderful life with you and would never have traded it for all the riches in the world,” Loredo wrote in the letter his brother shared with “Good Morning America.”

“I also want you to be happy and continue to live your life without me and with no regrets. We had our time and it was wonderful,” Loredo added.

“At that moment, me and her both realized, this is his final letter,” his brother Pedro Loredo said. “It’s bittersweet. She got to receive her last love letter from my little brother and that breaks her heart in pieces.”

Kypuros said she believed the letter was offering permission for her to be happy without him.

“That was hard to read. But he took care of me and took care of everyone, so I’m not surprised he wrote that,” she added.

Pedro Loredo said his brother was a romantic and would often write love letters to Kypuros.

Billy Loredo first tested positive for the coronavirus in November and his health began to decline around Thanksgiving. He did not have any preexisting medical conditions.

Texas has seen a dramatic rise in cases since late October.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday there were 10,574 hospitalizations across the state, nearing the record-high numbers seen in July when there were 10,893 patients spread across the state’s medical facilities, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

