Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration of Christmas Eve as a day to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Wednesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue.

Bowser declared the day, Fauci’s 80th birthday, as “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in the city in a Wednesday tweet that included a picture of the proclamation.

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

“Now you sometimes hear people describe our political divide in America as between the religious and the secular, but that’s not really true,” Carlson panned. “Everyone in this country has a religion. The question is whether you worship God or whether you worship yourself.”

WATCH:

Declaring Washington D.C. the “Rome of spiritual narcissism” where “human power is worshipped as the living God,” Carlson went on to describe the city’s latest “holy man to be beatified.”

The latest holy man to be beatified there is a diminutive federal bureaucrat called Tony Fauci. Fauci is the high priest of the COVID cult. A paper mask is his sacred garment. Cable television is his pulpit. The people of Washington bow before father Fauci. They throw their Patagonia fleeces before him to ease his way as he passes like palm fronds in the streets of Jerusalem. They consider him holy.

After mocking the declaration by playing a clip of various celebrating crowds, Carlson joked that the people seen in the clips obediently “went back to their apartments alone and spent the night watching Netflix with their cats and eating Ben & Jerry’s in solitude, because theirs is a monkish religion.” (RELATED: ‘What A Fraud This Guy Is’: Tucker Carlson Criticizes Dr. Fauci For Dodging Jim Jordan’s Questions About Protests)

Fauci’s accolades this month also include being named TIME’s “Guardian of the Year.”

