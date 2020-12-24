https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe57fe0fcf548787c0452c1
Small businesses all over the United States are suffering due to lock downs. Some cities like New York have had bars and restaurants partially or completely locked down for months. What is Congress do…
CDC says all air travelers from United Kingdom will need negative Covid-19 test to fly due to mutant variants of coronavirus…
Dr. Vin Gupta was nervous.The pulmonary and critical care doctor wasn’t worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine—or the fact he was receiving the shot live, the following morning, on The Today Show….
With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas…