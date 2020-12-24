https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/there-it-is-msnbc-guest-warns-against-vaccine-euphoria-because-worlds-probably-in-for-decades-long-battle/

You’re well aware that MSNBC, CNN and others are among cable news outlets that have been the most irresponsible in spreading panic about the coronavirus pandemic, and they have no intention of stopping. Here’s the latest example from MSNBC via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

MSNBC guest Dr. William Haseltine: Don’t get overly optimistic about the Covid vaccine, we’re in for a “decades-long battle” pic.twitter.com/K6tcvCelpv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

“I think in the next few weeks that we have our own homegrown strains, and we have to start thinking about adjusting the vaccines. So this is probably going to be much more like a decades-long battle that we have with the flu than a once and done battle that we’ve had with polio” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

The pandemic will end, but clearly the alarmism won’t.

“15 days* to slow the spread” *decades https://t.co/5B1nAqBWis — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

10 years to flatten the curve, nbd https://t.co/SQc7zIjmtc — Parler: @Justinbullington (@JustnBullington) December 24, 2020

Two weeks to bend the curve has turned into a “decades-long battle.” https://t.co/U2fhCKZzli — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 24, 2020

“Two weeks to flatten the curve” became “wait for the vaccine” several months later, and that’s now turning into “even with a vaccine this will have to go on for years.” If they’re trying to make people start ignoring them, it’s working.

Two weeks to flatten the curve! — John H. Wilharm III (@JohnWilharm3) December 24, 2020

They are so sold into the great reset they will stay on narrative no matter what fools they make of themselves…. https://t.co/3rSnMv24Pp — Deplorable (@LibraZF) December 24, 2020

I’ve never seen one doctor on MSNBC that impressed me,if I saw them in the hospital I would ask for another doctor immediately — ANJI PASSION 🇺🇸♥️ (@PassionAnji) December 24, 2020

They really think they can scare us into living under their boot? https://t.co/9ESd6HKSI1 — ThesweatofChrist (@SweatofChrist) December 24, 2020

They’re certainly trying!

Shut these ppl up. They don’t help. Between decades long battle and you still have to wear a mask and SD after you are vaccinated, that only discourages vaccination. https://t.co/vRzgQq44JF — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 24, 2020

Keep moving the goalposts.. https://t.co/7mFulGYrAk — THE ORANGE 🍊 MEN Podcast (@THEORANGEMANPo1) December 24, 2020

Oh they will, and Dr. Fauci is helping.

