Earlier this week, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Joe Biden if he was still clinging to the narrative that allegations about his son are “Russian misinformation.” Biden then called Doocy a “one-horse pony” and said yes, it is Russian misinformation. The rest of the gathered media said… absolutely nothing:

Glenn Greenwald then summed up the sorry state of “journalism” when it comes to the media’s coverage of Joe Biden-related stories — or lack thereof:

The media downshifted so fast from Trump to Biden than many might have suffered neck injuries.

We already know what Biden’s response would be to Greenwald’s tweet:

