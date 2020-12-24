https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/times-change-glenn-greenwald-calls-out-media-for-sudden-downshift-covering-biden-vs-trump/

Earlier this week, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Joe Biden if he was still clinging to the narrative that allegations about his son are “Russian misinformation.” Biden then called Doocy a “one-horse pony” and said yes, it is Russian misinformation. The rest of the gathered media said… absolutely nothing:

Joe Biden laughs when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asks if he still thinks the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian disinformation: “Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony.” pic.twitter.com/x8HEvPjpFn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

Glenn Greenwald then summed up the sorry state of “journalism” when it comes to the media’s coverage of Joe Biden-related stories — or lack thereof:

This was a legitimate – even vital – question. The Biden camp lied that the Hunter docs were “Russian disinformation.” In lieu of answering, Biden mocked the journalist who asked. When Trump did that, journalists raised their voices in solidarity (“But, SIR!”). Times change🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/LgdSpTzO8h — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 24, 2020

The media downshifted so fast from Trump to Biden than many might have suffered neck injuries.

We already know what Biden’s response would be to Greenwald’s tweet:

