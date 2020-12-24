https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trans-santa-coming-town/

(SPECTATOR.ORG) – The latest tactic to indoctrinate children into transgenderism — convincing them that maybe they too are supposed to “change” their sex through a series of risky medical treatments — is particularly monstrous. Santa Claus is now “Transanta,” and she delivers chest binders and boxer shorts to 13-year-old girls behind their parents’ backs.

“We are transing Santa — join us! Transness is so beautiful and we are celebrating our magic,” said actor Indya Moore, who founded “Transanta.”

Transanta is a Christmas social media campaign where children who believe themselves to be transgender or nonbinary can write letters to a transgender Santa Claus and receive gifts, many of which affirm their choice to transition. Over 900 children and young adults have posted letters to Transanta on the organization’s Instagram page. Each child and young adult creates a Target or Amazon wish list where people can send them gifts like clothes meant for the opposite sex and Visa gift cards for chest binders.

