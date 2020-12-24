https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/transition-team-upset-that-joe-biden-wont-automatically-inherit-president-trumps-twitter-followers/

Twitter has made it clear that on Inauguration Day, it’s wiping all of the followers from government accounts like @POTUS, thereby leaving Joe Biden with zero followers on Day 1. Obviously, he’ll regain his own followers, but The Daily Wire and other outlets are reporting that the Biden-Harris transition team is pretty upset with Jack for clearing the decks for the new administration.

The Daily Wire reports:

On Wednesday, Biden-Harris transition spokesperson Cameron French told CNN, “Twitter’s reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next.”

Sorry, buddy. You start from zero just like everyone else. Isn’t this the charismatic dynamo who convinced 81 million Americans to vote for him? Plus, he doesn’t even write his own tweets.

