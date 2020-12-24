https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/transition-team-upset-that-joe-biden-wont-automatically-inherit-president-trumps-twitter-followers/

Twitter has made it clear that on Inauguration Day, it’s wiping all of the followers from government accounts like @POTUS, thereby leaving Joe Biden with zero followers on Day 1. Obviously, he’ll regain his own followers, but The Daily Wire and other outlets are reporting that the Biden-Harris transition team is pretty upset with Jack for clearing the decks for the new administration.

Biden’s Team Complains: We Want Trump’s White House Twitter Account Followers https://t.co/ipQuQYVzOH pic.twitter.com/ASQkLfrtlq — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 24, 2020

The Daily Wire reports:

On Wednesday, Biden-Harris transition spokesperson Cameron French told CNN, “Twitter’s reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next.”

Sorry, buddy. You start from zero just like everyone else. Isn’t this the charismatic dynamo who convinced 81 million Americans to vote for him? Plus, he doesn’t even write his own tweets.

Let me see how I can say this politely. Shove it. — Matt the Palmist (@totallymatt123) December 24, 2020

Gotta keep that illusion up — Black Irish Rob (@OTG_potatolife) December 24, 2020

Sure, so he can watch us unsub — President-elect Dr. Gilbert Gumbo, Ph.D. (@Gilbert__Gumbo) December 24, 2020

Oh hell, I’ll be unfollowing all of those accounts. — Anneke9, Reclaiming My Time (@Anneke9) December 24, 2020

2 words: Earn them — Josh Brinkerhoff (@BigJ4L) December 24, 2020

Me, if Biden gets the account. pic.twitter.com/VYWmQtjrK6 — rightwingmom52 (@rwm52) December 24, 2020

The “most popular” presidential candidate in US history shouldn’t ask for hand-me-downs. — Freethinker (@Becky47716081) December 24, 2020

Joe didn’t build that😂 — Derp67 (@Derp76) December 24, 2020

BUT YOU WON 81 MILLION VOTES! Should be easy, right?? @joebiden — BriziDoesIt (@PersianKiss) December 24, 2020

Just like they wish they had his rally attendees. Give them to him, and measure how many unfollow after the switch. — President Elect TP (@Tpaulbudking1) December 24, 2020

Twitter should allow that. All of Trump’s MAGA crowd suddenly following Biden? He wouldn’t regret that at all. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 24, 2020

He can have them. It’ll be hilarious to watch Biden’s Twitter followers end up exactly where they are at now. — Chris LeBlanc (@CLeblanc42) December 24, 2020

You really don’t want that Joe. Trust me… — 👉 Biden Cheated 👈 (@NettedDolphin) December 24, 2020

Careful what you wish for. 80,000,000 hateful tweet responses every time this clown decides to pontificate about “you know the thing” will not do well for the mental health of the poor intern tasked with keeping the senile @JoeBiden “relevant” in the tweeter sphere — Fermin (@Ferminjt) December 24, 2020

Give 10% to the big guy, keep the rest — Blaasps (@caliblaaps) December 24, 2020

