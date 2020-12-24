https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/12/25/truly-a-christmas-miracle-president-trump-and-first-lady-thank-first-responders-praise-vaccine-in-christmas-video-n299823
About The Author
Related Posts
Big News: Judge Orders Forensic Audit of 22 Dominion Machines In Michigan, Trump Lawyers Celebrate
December 6, 2020
Video of Julian Assange Desperately Trying to Reach Hillary Clinton by Phone Has Already Been Released
December 16, 2020
New Hunter Biden Email Further Implicates Joe Biden
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy