President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wished Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, expressing gratitude to God and courageous citizens.

“The President and I want to wish every American a very Merry Christmas,” they said in a video released on Thursday. “At Christmas, we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world.”

The first couple expressed appreciation to citizens for showing courage amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, including teachers, students, law enforcement officers, military personnel, etc.

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past. We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us,” they said.

.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020

The president said the fast availability of the huge number of CCP virus vaccine doses is a “Christmas miracle.”

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives. We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and servicemembers who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible,” he said.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced on Wednesday that more than one million had received their first dose of vaccine for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus.

“The United States achieved an early but important milestone today,” Redfield said in a statement.

More than one million Americans have already received the China Virus Vaccine, a record pace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

“On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the first couple concluded in their holiday greeting.

The president is expected to stay in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the holidays. His motorcade went to his golf club for several hours.

However, the reporters didn’t see Trump entering or exiting the golf club personally.

In the last several years, the president spent Christmas with military personnel stationed in U.S. military bases overseas.

