President Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve message to some fellow Republicans was not as congenial as his holiday communication to the nation.

The president, on his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account Thursday, called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for not supporting the effort to investigate alleged voter fraud in the November election.

“I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET!,” the president tweeted.

Before that posting, the president tweeted: “VOTER FRAUD IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY, IT IS A FACT!!!”

A number of House Republicans have said they plan to challenge the results of the presidential election when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results Jan. 6.

Trump also took aim at Twitter, which has flagged postings concerning alleged voter fraud.

“Twitter is going wild with their flags, trying hard to suppress even the truth. Just shows how dangerous they are, purposely stifling free speech. Very dangerous for our Country. Does Congress know that this is how Communism starts? Cancel Culture at its worst. End Section 230!,” the president said.

The Associated Press reported allies, such as personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, encouraged Trump to express his feelings. Giuliani reportedly accompanied the president to Florida aboard Air Force One. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Christmas.

“At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was asking why aren’t the Republicans up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election? Especially in the Senate, they said, where you helped 8 Senators win their races. How quickly they forget!” President Trump tweeted.

Earlier Thursday, the first couple released their annual Christmas message to the nation. In it, they said they’ve been inspired by Americans’ “kindness and courage” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intense burst of social media activity later in the day came as many Americans were waiting for Washington to finalize a major, $892 billion virus aid package. The bill was approved by the House and Senate, but after Trump called for much larger aid checks for individual Americans, the legislation stalled.

While Democrats in the House supported the idea of increasing the check sizes, fiscally conservative Republicans balked. A floor vote is being planned for Monday to put lawmakers on record on their support or opposition to the larger payouts.

The bill was ultimately sent to Trump with the smaller aid checks for his approval, but the outcome was still pending as of the time of publication.

If the legislation, tied to a larger omnibus spending package for the government, remains stalled, it could lead to a partial shutdown in services next week, a detail that further raises the stakes.

