Tucker Carlson on Wednesday criticized left-wingers for what he perceives to be “worship” of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he described as “the high priest of the COVID cult.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Carlson says, has made Fauci worship official. “Bowser has declared December 24, formerly the date of a notable Christian holiday, as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day.”

“People describe the political divide in America as between the religious and the secular. But that’s not really true.

“Everyone in this country has a religion, the question is whether you worship God, or whether you worship yourself. Those are America’s two competing faiths, and Washington DC is the capital of the latter sect,” Carlson said.

“DC is the Rome of spiritual narcissism. In Washington, human power is worshipped as the living God. You’ll see temples to human power throughout the city, as well as smaller shrines to its saints.”

“The latest holy man to be beatified there is a diminutive federal bureaucrat called Tony Fauci. Fauci is the high priest of the COVID cult, a paper mask is his sacred garment, cable television is his pulpit,” Carlson joked.

“The people of Washington bow before father Fauci, they throw their Patagonia fleeces before him to ease his way as he passes like palm fronds in the streets of Jerusalem. They consider him holy.”

Carlson then turns his attention to a recent declaration by the Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who “has declared Dec 24, formally the date of a notable Christian holiday, as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day.”

“A holy day indeed,” Carlson said.

December 24 is Dr. Fauci’s birthday. Born in 1940, Fauci is now 80 years old.



