Two people handing out flyers for the Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff campaigns have been arrested for stealing packages from homes in Columbia County.

Cesar Guerrero and Santina Walker confessed to taking packages Tuesday and Wednesday while performing their job of handing out political flyers for the two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched Wednesday to the area of Chastain Drive in reference to a suspicious situation. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was possibly involved in a package theft. Investigators responded to the scene and found several packages in the trunk of the vehicle driven by Walker. Known thefts occurred on Millhaven Road, Colonial Road, Paisley Lane and Herrington Drive.