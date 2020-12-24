https://www.oann.com/u-s-will-impose-covid-19-screening-requirement-for-uk-flights-cdc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-will-impose-covid-19-screening-requirement-for-uk-flights-cdc

December 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

The post U.S. will impose COVID-19 screening requirement for UK flights – CDC first appeared on One America News Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

