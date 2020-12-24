https://www.oann.com/uk-parliament-to-vote-on-brexit-deal-on-dec-30/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-parliament-to-vote-on-brexit-deal-on-dec-30



A general view of The Houses of Parliament silhouetted, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay A general view of The Houses of Parliament silhouetted, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

December 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s parliament will vote to approve a trade deal with the European Union on Dec. 30, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday following the announcement of an agreement with Brussels.

He said the deal would be available for scrutiny, “followed by a parliamentary vote, I hope, on December the 30th”.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle, Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)

