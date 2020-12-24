https://www.oann.com/uks-labour-says-a-brexit-trade-deal-is-in-national-interest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uks-labour-says-a-brexit-trade-deal-is-in-national-interest

December 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would respond in full to the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, but that it had long argued a deal was in the national interest.

“Since the election, the Labour Party has urged the government and the EU to secure a trade deal because that is in the national interest,” a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

“We will be setting out our formal response to the deal in due course.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

