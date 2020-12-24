https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-trump-election-concede/2020/12/24/id/1003016

Fifty percent of Americans predict history will judge Donald Trump as a “failed” president, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Here are highlights from the poll results released on Thursday:

16% predict he will be seen as a great president, 13% as a good president, and 16% as a fair president. 5% were undecided.

70% say it is time for the president to concede the election, compared to 26% who disagree.

57% of Republicans say he should not concede, while 37% say he should.

71% of Republicans say they are ready to vote for Trump if he is the party’s nominee in 2024. 16% say they would consider it, and 10% say they would not.

62% of all those polled say they believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, compared to 37% who say he was not.

20% of Republicans say Biden was legitimately elected, compared to 78% who say he was not.

66% of Americans say Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration in January, while 24% say he should not.

62% of all those polled say it would be an abuse of a president’s powers if Trump issues a preemptive pardon for himself, while 25% say it would not be. 56% of Republicans say it would be an appropriate use of his power, while 24% disagreed.

The poll, conducted Dec. 16-20, surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

