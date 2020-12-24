http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dl-cmMcnCx0/

A pilot has finally returned home to the United Kingdom after his eight-month fight with the coronavirus in Houston, Texas.

“Nicholas Synott, an international pilot based in the U.K. in London, is a COVID-19 miracle. Last March, on one of his regular trips to Houston, he caught the virus and was hospitalized at U.T. Health and Memorial Hermann Hospital,” ABC 7 reported Thursday.

Doctors said they worked with Synott for months, adding that he went into respiratory failure, was put on a ventilator, and eventually put on a heart and lung machine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, the risk for severe illness with the coronavirus increases with a person’s age, “with older adults at highest risk.”

Even though the sickness affected all of Synott’s organs, “because his health was so good as a pilot prior to the illness, he could sustain all this and survive something as serious as this,” UT Health Dr. Biswajit Kar noted.

“We were firstly overwhelmed by the joy that someone this sick could make it,” the doctor continued.

Now, the medical professionals are crediting his beloved wife, Nicki, with playing a major role in his recovery.

“There was always a question, ‘Is he even in there?’ Given the enormous number of the medications the other multi-organ issues that were happening,” said Memorial Hermann’s Dr. Bindu Akkanti, adding, “I think all of us on our team agreed that it was his wife.”

Nicki was by her husband’s side every day during his long fight with the coronavirus.

“With the support of my wife, and the thought of going back to my kids. It was a tough journey but, we’ve got where we are,” Synott commented.

The pilot says he hopes to return someday and visit the Houston Zoo after seeing it every day from his hospital window.

“I want to come back and I want to visit all my friends and I want to thank them in person for everything that they did for me,” Synott concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

