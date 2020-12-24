https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/vote-fraud-hits-close-home-georgia-elections-official/
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Georgia’s outspoken elections manager has clocked hundreds of hours investigating voter fraud and defending the integrity of the state’s election system. But recently, one case of alleged illegal voting hit a little too close to home for Gabriel Sterling.
Sterling said he received a third-party election flier at his house reminding a voter who lived at the Sandy Spring address to pick up the absentee ballot she requested and to “return it quickly to ensure your vote is counted,” according to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta.
The problem is that the voter, Meron Fissha, moved to Maryland two years ago after selling her home to Sterling.
