https://www.theblaze.com/vote-the-most-savage-tweet-of-the-year-is
Let us know your pick for the Most Savage Tweet of 2020. Here are the four nominees…
Chad Prather
@AOC “…on unborn babies.”
There. I finished your sentence.
— Chad Prather (@Chad Prather)1607697361.0
Steve Deace
Yes, they do hate you https://t.co/Kp6ed1GDWd
— Steve Deace (@Steve Deace)1608583981.0
Stu Burguiere
Every famous person: “I’m going to get this 95% effective vaccine on TV during a pandemic before it goes to people… https://t.co/5TQkOzaZ4m
— Stu Burguiere (@Stu Burguiere)1608303853.0
Allie Beth Stuckey
“Death penalty for babies but not for murderers” is the literal belief of a political party in the US
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@Allie Beth Stuckey)1608087000.0
Cast your vote below.
Vote in every category!
