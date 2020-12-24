https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mask-mandate-survey-lockdown-face-masks/2020/12/24/id/1003020

Most Americans would support Joe Biden’s proposed national mandate requiring that anyone inside a federal building or on interstate transportation wear a mask during his first 100 days in office, according to a recent poll.

Vox and Data for Progress found that most people, 69%, support the mandate, while 72% think a mask ought to be required in all public places, and 66% said a mask should be required to be worn when around anyone from outside of a person’s household.

“My first 100 days won’t end the COVID-19 virus. I can’t promise that,” Biden said earlier this month at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, according to CNN. “But we did not get in this mess quickly, we’re not going to get out of it quickly, it’s going to take some time. But I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.”

The poll also found that most members of the public support free access to the coronavirus vaccine, 85%, free testing for the coronavirus, 78%, and a one-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, 52%.

Vox notes that “Timing around the adoption of a vaccine was another area that was somewhat mixed: 38 percent of people said they’d take it as soon as they could; 16 percent said they’d do it after a few people they knew already had; 27 percent said they’d take it after a lot of people had; and 19 percent said they’d never take it. A much higher proportion of Republicans (31 percent) and independents (19 percent) said they would never take it, compared to Democrats (8 percent).”

The survey polled 1,104 likely voters from Dec. 19-21, 2020, with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

