https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/12/25/watch-norah-jones-plays-a-stirring-bluesy-have-yourself-a-merry-little-christmas-n299853
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN's Chris Cuomo Has Meltdown Over Marco Rubio Tweet About Lockdowns, It Didn't Go Well
December 21, 2020
BREAKING: Trump Pulls Off Yet Another Peace Agreement
December 10, 2020
In Other News, Pennsylvania Health Department Issues Safety Tips for COVID-Free Orgies
December 17, 2020
Whoops, Could It Be an Antifa Super Spreader Event?
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy