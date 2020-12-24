https://noqreport.com/2020/12/24/why-we-wont-cover-the-fictional-joe-biden-administration/

We received an email this morning that struck me. It was kind and complimentary towards what we’re doing here at NOQ Report, but it also offered some friendly feedback. Here’s what was suggested:

“Hey, love the site. You guys are one of the few who are actually covering the election fraud properly. One thing I noticed is that you don’t evern talk about the Biden administration and the radicals he’s plugging into his staff. I know we’re fighting to prevent it but maybe we should cover the opposition just in case we fail. Keep up the great work!”

We love the feedback. Many of the things we do on this site as well as changes we’ve made in the past have come as a direct result of readers making suggestions. I appreciate the sentiment of this email as well and I completely understand where this reader’s head is at. But here’s the thing. We see no reason to cover something we do not believe is going to happen.

Before the election, I said there’s a 90% chance President Trump would be reelected. I knew with a near certainty he would win the election if it were fair enough, but I allotted 10% just in case the left pressed voter fraud even more than we anticipated. Clearly, that was the case. But I have not wavered much on my percentage of optimism despite time running short and options thinning out.

Today, I’m at 85% sure President Trump will end up victorious. There are two factors in this. First and foremost, God is in charge so the notion that we are out of ways to correct this election is erroneous. Okay, so perhaps WE may have limited options but the Lord is limitless. If He wills it, then President Trump will be victorious.

The second reason is tied in nicely with the first. We have the truth on our side. President Trump DID win the election based on the massive landslide he achieved. Without the widespread voter fraud and technological cheating that took place, it would have been an historic win. But they cheated. Thankfully, they had to cheat so badly to overcome the landslide that they left mountains of evidence and statistical anomalies that cannot be explained outside of the fact that they’re attempting a coup.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

God’s plan is known by Him and Him alone, so I would never presume to say that God will deliver America from the darkness that would almost certainly come if the current fraudulent election results are allowed to stand. I know He can correct this, but He is sovereign and we cannot question His will. Considering the aforementioned reality that we have the truth on our side, I see a likelihood that He will side with truth. Then again, His plan may allow this strong delusion to persist as He brings us closer to judgment. That may seem depressing to many, but it’s actually a further reason to rejoice. Whatever comes from this election, we should praise our Lord for His will being done, even if that means going against what we perceive with or limited understanding of what is best.

Covering Joe Biden’s hypothetical cabinet picks, policies, or staff members at this point is meaningless. It’s fodder for conservatives to be reminded of what we already know, that a Biden administration will be disastrous, perhaps even an existential threat to the United States. Thankfully, it’s still only hypothetical. It’s fiction that has a chance of becoming reality. By my reckoning, that chance is around 15%.

As I posted earlier this week, my primary focus is on correcting the election by exposing the fraudsters for their crimes. As a secondary focus, we will continue to oppose the lockdowns and all of the lies being told about COVID-19. That is all happening now and while it’s not as pressing as the election, it’s a challenge that will persist. We must continue to fight it regardless of who is declared the winner of the presidential race. We will occasionally cover other issues of importance as they come up, but we will highlight voter fraud and ways to combat it as our main mission until the end.

We can speculate about how bad things would be under a Joe Biden administration or we can redirect those efforts towards making sure it never happens. We choose the latter. Stop the steal.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

