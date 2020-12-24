https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/witch-hunt-mueller-prosecutor-says-trump-face-charges-pardons/

The witch hunt continues.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s lead prosecutor Andrew Weissmann attacked President Trump during an interview on MSNBC.

He threatened that President Trump could face charges due to his pardons of Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner.

Mediaite reported:

On Monday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Willie Geist asked Weissmann about Trump’s recent pardons, particularly of associates like Paul Manafort and Roger Stone… …“And what we saw yesterday was essentially the president carrying out the final act of an obstruction of justice,” Weissman said, and added “So to your point about can the president currently be prosecuted for obstruction of justice, I think the answer is yes. There is substantial evidence of that. And what he did yesterday is going to be proof of that obstruction because it’s really the final act that fulfills the promise of the dangled pardons.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Weissmann lashing out at Trump over the pardons.

Weissmann wants to still go after Roger Stone and Paul Manafort:

Easy enough to beat Trump at his game: put Stone and Manafort in the grand jury after 1/20/21 to get at what they have hidden from the government about Trump- and if they then lie, they can be prosecuted for perjury and obstruction. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) December 24, 2020

