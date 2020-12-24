https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/wtf-is-this-headline-wapo-perspective-finds-that-doubting-the-election-results-threatens-democracy-cue-nazi-connection/

It’s been a long, tough and exhausting year, but the media’s ability to continue to churn out hot takes like this has not suffered in the least:

Yep, it’s the real deal:

First of all, who wants to tell them?

That spin after four years of “Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election” is rich indeed.

No they don’t — not at all.

The lack of self-awareness on display has been truly stunning.

