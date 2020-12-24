https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/wtf-is-this-headline-wapo-perspective-finds-that-doubting-the-election-results-threatens-democracy-cue-nazi-connection/

It’s been a long, tough and exhausting year, but the media’s ability to continue to churn out hot takes like this has not suffered in the least:

Uhhh… what? pic.twitter.com/bu7UYH0UZz — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 Whitepilled (@ScottMGreer) December 24, 2020

WTF is this headline? pic.twitter.com/RmR9WUv0bO — Daniel “One Horse Pony” Collins (@danielc4liberty) December 24, 2020

Yep, it’s the real deal:

Denying the Holocaust threatens democracy.

So does denying the election results. https://t.co/IasURbM8BL — PostEverything (@PostEverything) December 23, 2020

First of all, who wants to tell them?

I seem to remember a group of people who also denied election results, and fought for four years to reverse it…can’t seem to remember exactly who it was….🤔🤔🤔 — Social Rekage (@scodais76) December 24, 2020

That spin after four years of “Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election” is rich indeed.

They’re tying Trump supporters to Nazi’s again. Don’t they ever get tired of this? https://t.co/anHAJ1aLhN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 24, 2020

No they don’t — not at all.

“everything I don’t like is genocide” dot jpg — LiberalDelusion (@Liberalism1984) December 24, 2020

And four years of Russian conspiracies didn’t? And apparently critical thinking threatens democracy. — Johnny Ricoh 🖖 (@TheRealSinth) December 24, 2020

It is dehumanizing people who have legitimate questions by saying they are like holocaust deniers. — Volunteer, Free State of Jones 🇺🇸 (@MatthewMaryland) December 24, 2020

This logic makes no sense — Timothy J. Combs (@TimothyJCombs1) December 24, 2020

The irony of filing this under “perspective.” https://t.co/q9aoNUkpi1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 24, 2020

Did I just dream the whole Stacy Abrams and Russian Collusion stuff for 4 years? — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) December 24, 2020

The lack of self-awareness on display has been truly stunning.

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

