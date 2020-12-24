https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/childs-misery-price-nea-willing-pay/

(IOTW REPORT) – The National Education Association has released a new report admitting that virtual schooling has subjected America’s youngest and poorest students to “learning loss,” “social-emotional challenges,” and “trauma.” However, the nation’s largest teachers union implies that schoolchildren’s setbacks should rank below the interests of its 3 million dues-paying members, because kids are “resilient.”

The NEA and National PTA surveyed more than 1,300 middle school and high school students about how they have been faring since states banned in-person education. The final report makes for painful reading. Consider this sample of the tortured cries raised by children as young as 13. Worse, the NEA adds, “[T]he trauma and disruption of 2020 will play an enduring role in their lives.”

The union proceeds to wave away these complaints by saying that “76 percent [of schoolchildren] agree they are getting a good education, including 74 percent of those who attend online, full-time.” But in a graphic hidden well down the page, the report eventually confesses, “Students report significant academic decline since COVID.” Half of all students who had been receiving a good education no longer are, and the number of children who say they are “struggling” academically has more than tripled.

