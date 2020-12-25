https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/25/maryland-delivery-drivers-carjacked/

Maryland State Police say they are investigating after two delivery drivers were held at gunpoint early Christmas Eve morning while carjackers stole at least 100 packages.

The two unidentified drivers were driving a yellow Freightliner box truck delivering packages in Prince George’s County around 5:00 a.m. when they were approached by two vehicles, a black Dodge Durango and a black Mercedes sedan, as they exited onto I-495 from I-95 South, according to police.

Police say a total of five men forced the two victims off the road at gunpoint and demanded they get out of their truck and go to the back of the truck where over 100 packages were being stored.

The carjackers then transported the victims to an undisclosed location – believed to be in Maryland– while they stole all of the packages, according to the police statement. (RELATED: Six Months After Minneapolis Pledged To Dismantle The Police, Residents Grapple With Triple Digit Increase In Carjackings)

Once the truck was unloaded, the victims were released. The duo drove to Washington, D.C., and reported the crime in College Park, Maryland, according to police.

The suspects have not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.