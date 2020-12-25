https://freebeacon.com/men-of-the-year/2020-man-of-the-year-kyle-rittenhouse/

When Antifa and BLM came to ravage your city, what did you do? Some seized their chance to loot the nearest Walmart. Others watched helplessly as Democratic mayors and governors let their own communities burn. But among us there are patriots—righteous men of action. Kyle Rittenhouse is one such man.

On the night of Aug. 25, as riots engulfed Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse ran toward the danger armed only with an AR-15 and a first aid kit. In an interview just hours before a confrontation that would leave two men dead and another wounded, Rittenhouse told a reporter: “So people are getting injured, and our job is to protect this business, and a part of my job is to also help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle because I need to protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

Rittenhouse did indeed offer medical assistance to several protesters that night, but the danger was all too real. Stalking the streets of Kenosha that night were child molester Joseph Rosenbaum, armed and dangerous revolutionary Greg Grosskreutz, and Anthony Huber, who had been sent to prison twice for violently assaulting his younger siblings.

The pederast attacked first, pursuing Rittenhouse as he tried to flee. Rosenbaum lunged for his weapon, but Rittenhouse defended himself with a violence that was sadly beyond the grasp of the 5 boys, aged 9 to 11, whom Rosenbaum had been convicted of abusing.

Next was Anthony Huber, who attacked our Man of the Year with a skateboard as he lay on his back, reeling from the attacks of the mob. Huber, too, tried to strip Rittenhouse of his weapon. The result was the same as before. Kyle Rittenhouse was not like the defenseless little brother Huber had once strangled.

And finally Grosskreutz, a member of the People’s Revolution, pounced on Rittenhouse with his weapon drawn as Huber was still staggering. And, again, Rittenhouse survived by the grace of God and the reliability of Smith & Wesson.

The good people of Kenosha can sleep easier because among us are the likes of 2020 Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year Kyle Rittenhouse.

