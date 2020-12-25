https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/after-years-hostile-relationship-press-trump-signs-bill-memorial-fallen?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump this week signed into law a bill that paves the way for a memorial for fallen journalists to be built on federal land.

H.R.3465 “authorizes the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work on federal land,” congressional records state, “in commemoration of America’s commitment to a free press as represented by journalists who sacrificed their lives in service to that cause.”

David Dreier, the chairman of the foundation, said in a statement following the signing that the memorial “will honor the reporters, photojournalists, producers, editors and others who have died while performing their jobs as journalists.”

Trump has famously had a combative, acrimonious relationship with the press over the course of the presidency, at times referring to them as “the enemy of the people.”

