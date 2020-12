https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/america-crossroads-war-room-tells-story-washington-crossing-delaware-christmas-morning-video/

The Bannon War Room told the story the story today of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River on Christmas morning.

This was an amazing story of American history.

Lidblog has five unknown facts on Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook