https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe68b10fcf548787c046cb2
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that since the Nov. 3, election, he’s experienced “a level of outrage and alienation unlike anything I had experienced in more than 60 years involvement in publ…
Scientists at the University of Chile’s Seismological Center say that Antarctica, normally a stable region of the world, has had thousands of earthquakes in just the last three months….
Shortly before the Soviet Union collapsed, Greenpeace opened an office in Moscow. It enjoyed the patronage of a leading member of the Soviet Academy of Sciences and enjoyed Kremlin funding, laundered …