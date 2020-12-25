https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-senate-republicans-democrats/2020/12/25/id/1003144

President-elect Joe Biden told several columnists this week his time in the U.S. Senate will help him work with Republican leadership after taking office.

“My leverage is, every senior Republican knows I’ve never once, ever, misled them,” Biden said during a Wednesday telephone call with columnists from several publications, including The New York Times.

“I’ll never publicly embarrass them.”

Columnists on the phone call with President-elect Biden included David Leonhardt (New York Times), Jonathan Capehart (Washington Post) and Gerald F. Seib (Wall Street Journal).

Biden, vice president for eight years under former President Barack Obama, represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973-2009.

It remains unclear which party will control Congress’ upper chamber when Biden takes office Jan. 20. Republicans currently hold a 50-46 advantage before a runoff election to decide the two Georgia seats on Jan. 6. Independents Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine, usually vote with Democrats.

If Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock defeat incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5, the Senate basically will be tied. In that case, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could cast tiebreaking Senate votes.

Democrats will maintain control of the House of Representatives in the 117th United States Congress that begins Jan. 3.

Biden said he hoped bipartisan efforts could help overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is facing record infections and hospitalizations, and more than 327,000 fatalities, according to The Associated Press. There’s also the economic impact many Americans are feeling as a result of job loss.

“There’s a new sense of urgency on the part of the public at large,” Biden said. “The American public is being made painfully aware of the extent and damage and incredibly high cost of failing to take the kind of measures we’ve been talking about.”

