Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reaffirmed that some higher education will be free if he becomes the president. “In the 21st century, twelve years of school isn’t enough. That’s why under the Biden-Harris plan, community college will be free—and public colleges and universities will be tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000 a year,” he wrote Thursday in a Twitter post. In a string of Twitter posts, the former vice president promoted Miguel Cardona, his education secretary pick, addressed reopening schools safely amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. He also mentioned doubling the number of school psychologists, counselors, nurses, and social workers to address the students’ mental health and behavioral needs. Biden’s plan of free college was adopted from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a prominent socialist and advocate for free college. The proposal, which would require action by Congress, calls on the federal government to partner with states …