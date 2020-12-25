As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill put up a holiday message on YouTube in which they asked people to not gather over the holidays.

“Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness this season. But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year. And we’re reminded in this season of hope, our common humanity, and what we’re called to do for one another.”

The Bidens elaborated further on the above:

“Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage, reminded we’re on this earth to care for one another, to give what we can and to be a source of help and hope to friends and strangers alike.”

Biden previously had said he was going to ask people to wear a mask for 100 days. In this video, he he asking people to avoid seeing family members outside of their household this holiday season.

“For the Bidens, we usually have 20 to 25 people over Christmas Eve for dinner, but not this year,” Joe Biden commented, referring to the current pandemic situation. “We’re going to miss our family, but it’s what we need to do to keep our families safe. We hope you’ll consider limiting travel in the size of family gatherings as well this year.”



