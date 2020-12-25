https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-christmas-message-gratitude/2020/12/25/id/1003118

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, taking time to recognize the many Americans who are struggling this year, wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Their comments came in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account Friday morning.

“Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, and happiness this season,” Biden said. “But we know for so many of you in our nation, this has been a very difficult year. And we’re reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we’re called to do for one another.

“Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage. We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike.”

His wife noted this is also a season of gratitude.

“And we’re so thankful for the frontline and essential workers who have put themselves at risk for all of us – and for the scientists and researchers who worked to deliver vaccines that are an incredible scientific breakthrough.

The Bidens concluded their message by saying: “So from our family to yours: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

