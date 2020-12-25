https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/25/breaking-a-massive-explosion-linked-to-a-vehicle-rocked-downtown-nashville-early-christmas-morning/

UPDATE

Police are now saying it appears to be an intentional act:

And three people have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries:

Authorities are closing down streets in downtown Nashville for the investigation:

ORIGINAL POST

Some awful news to report this Christmas morning as a massive explosion, reportedly linked to a vehicle, rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, shaking buildings and blowing out windows:

The blast’s debris field is reportedly “about two city blocks”:

From the Nashville Fire Department:

It’s not year clear what exactly happened yet:

Police have confirmed it was a vehicle that exploded:

A photo of the vehicle that exploded:

And early media reports say it might have been an RV:

This is video reportedly from the scene of the blast. Prayers up to everyone in the area:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

This post has been updated.

