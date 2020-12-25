https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/25/breaking-a-massive-explosion-linked-to-a-vehicle-rocked-downtown-nashville-early-christmas-morning/

UPDATE

Police are now saying it appears to be an intentional act:

#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion “was an intentional act.” The scene at 2nd/Commerce in downtown Nashville will be active for an extensive period of time. ATF, FBI and other agencies involved in investigation. We are LIVE on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/SfYilpVdqf — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

And three people have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries:

Joseph Pleasant with @NashvilleFD says 3 people transported to area hospitals due to injuries from the RV explosion at 2nd/Commerce this morning. Injuries are NOT life-threatening, according to Pleasant. — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

Authorities are closing down streets in downtown Nashville for the investigation:

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

ORIGINAL POST

Some awful news to report this Christmas morning as a massive explosion, reportedly linked to a vehicle, rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, shaking buildings and blowing out windows:

Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from downtown Nashville and buildings shook after an explosion early on Christmas morning. No injuries were immediately reported. https://t.co/BcwnhZWzlO — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2020

The blast’s debris field is reportedly “about two city blocks”:

Per scanners, Metro Police have identified an extended debris field that stretches up 2nd Ave to the old Metro Courthouse. This is about two city blocks. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 25, 2020

From the Nashville Fire Department:

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

It’s not year clear what exactly happened yet:

#BREAKING: We are still working to gather more information this morning from a large explosion on 2nd & Commerce in downtown #Nashville. Take a look at this picture from viewer James Green. Stick with @WKRN as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qRtu8Vo7aV — brooke reese (@brookereesetv) December 25, 2020

Police have confirmed it was a vehicle that exploded:

An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

A photo of the vehicle that exploded:

Metro police linked the explosion to a vehicle on Second Avenue. https://t.co/f1i4QWgjIr pic.twitter.com/7TT6GPhSIU — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) December 25, 2020

And early media reports say it might have been an RV:

NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: Officials say an RV exploded and impacted a wide area on Christmas morning. https://t.co/ec1FLQO5DU https://t.co/6OnuLFmWIh — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 25, 2020

This is video reportedly from the scene of the blast. Prayers up to everyone in the area:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

This post has been updated.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

