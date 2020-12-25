https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/25/breaking-rv-explodes-in-downtown-nashville-n1286334

Nashville Rocked by Christmas Morning Explosion

A recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, TN early Christmas morning in what the Metro Nashville Police Department is calling an “intentional act.”

More from ABC News:

Crews are attempting to determine the cause of the explosion, which took place around 6:30 a.m., blowing out the windows of nearby buildings.

Three people were transported. No significant injuries have been reported.

The debris field extends for at least a few blocks. Streets around the exploded vehicle are being closed down.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

Here are some more pictures from the Nashville Fire Department:

This is a developing story. PJ Media will provide updates as they become available.

