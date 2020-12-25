https://nationalfile.com/china-chinese-media-says-beijing-demanded-biden-rejoin-iran-nuclear-deal-during-backchannel-talks/

According to Communist Chinese media outlets, Beijing opened “backchannel talks” with individuals close to the Biden team last month. These backchannel communications would essentially find the Biden team in violation of the Logan Act, an allegation they freely made of the incoming Trump administration in 2016.

The Communist Chinese affiliated Hong Kong publication, South China Morning Post, reported that through this established “backchannel,” the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, undiplomatically and pointedly “ordered” Biden to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement, lift sanctions of Iran, and rollback the hardline policies against the Chinese Communist government.

“The US shall return to the Iran nuclear deal as soon as possible and without any preconditions, and the US should also scrap all sanctions imposed on Iran, other third-party entities and individuals,” Yi said during a video conference hosted by the European Union.

The conference was attended virtually by foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, Britain, France and Germany, all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran Nuclear Agreement) that President Trump exited in 2018.

Representatives from Germany, Iran, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom “welcomed” the possibility of a Biden administration bringing the United States back into the subservient fold.

Germany’s state-run DW News called the prospect “positive” adding, “With Joe Biden on board, all parties to the nuclear deal want to bring it back to life.”

The idea that the Biden team has opened up “backchannel” communications with Communist China on matters of US policy and foreign relations finds the Biden team engaging in the very acts for which Democrats and Progressives wanted General Michael Flynn jailed.

The Logan Act – the law the Left cited in alleging obstruction and illegal communications by the incoming Trump administration, is a 1799 law that calls for the fine and/or imprisonment of private citizens who attempt to intervene without authorization in matters between the United States and foreign governments.

As of this printing – and not until January 20, 2021, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden, his running mate US Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and the rest of his apparatus are still designated as private citizens and hold no official US government positions.

