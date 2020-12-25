https://www.oann.com/china-extends-tariff-exemptions-for-imports-of-some-u-s-products-for-one-year/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-extends-tariff-exemptions-for-imports-of-some-u-s-products-for-one-year

December 25, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will extend tariff exemptions for imports of 6 products from the United States including white oil and food-grade petroleum wax, for another year.

The extension, effective on Dec. 26, will last through Dec. 25, 2021, the ministry said.

China announced tariff exemptions on the 6 chemical and oil products from the U.S. in December last year, shortly after the two countries announced a Phase 1 trade deal.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

