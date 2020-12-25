https://justthenews.com/nation/cnn-reporter-andrew-kacyznski-announces-death-nine-month-old-daugher?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski on Friday announced the death of his nine-month-old daughter, Francesca, due to complications from cancer.

Kaczynski over the course of the year had regularly given updates on his daughter’s treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital. She passed away on Christmas Eve, he wrote on his website.

“In her short life, Francesca was an outgoing, bold and curious baby,” he wrote. “She had huge, deep brown eyes that followed whatever her parents were doing. She loved eating and being held close, particularly in the evenings.”

“Francesca showed her parents a kind of love they never knew before and they will never forget it,” he added.

