Friday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted to the next wave of pardons that could be coming from outgoing President Donald Trump between now and Inauguration Day.

Dingell expressed her concern to MSNBC’s Christmas Day viewers and asked to think about what his legacy could be, which she said could be defined over the next month.

“I think there are a lot of good lawyers studying it,” she said. ‘Nothing would surprise me. I think these next 26 days are a very scary time for this country because we don’t — I would look at the president and say to him, ‘Mr. President, this is about your legacy, and right now, there are a lot of people that believe in you. They voted for you. please think about what your legacy is going to be, and this last month could define you and could define what our democracy is.’”

