Republican members of the House of Representatives and Senate have been taking a ride on President Trump’s coattails for the last four years. Those who have succeeded in earning or retaining their positions during this time have done so through support of the President. Those who have fought against him have failed miserably.

President Trump IS the Republican Party and that disturbed the RINO (Republican In Name Only) establishment, also known as the right-leaning wing of The Swamp. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republican Whip John Thune are at the top of the list of those who are working tirelessly to make sure the fraudulent election results stick. They’re going so far as to try to convince Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville and any other Republican mavericks that they should not oppose the electoral votes of contested states on January 6th. According to The Hill:

Senate Republicans say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will reach out to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) in an attempt to avoid a messy floor fight next month over finalizing the results of the Electoral College vote.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) said GOP leaders will tell Tuberville that voting to suspend the tally of the Electoral College vote next month will be a futile — and politically damaging — move.

“Ultimately every senator will have to make their own decision about that but I think there will be people, yeah, reaching out him just to kind of find out” what he’s going to do, Thune said of Tuberville’s intentions about the Electoral College tally on Jan. 6.

“If nothing else, we need to kind of know the plan,” he added. “We’ll see. He’s made some public statements” about objecting to the vote.

“I’m hoping in the end that all senators will conclude that this election needs to be over with and it’s time to move on,” he said.

The election is not over and there will be no moving on. Ever. The only thing we need to move on from is the Republican Establishment politicians who are entrenched in Washington DC. These are the people who are complicit in helping Democrats chip away at this great nation. They must go. As I noted on Twitter:

EVERY Senator who accepts this fraudulent election without challenge is breaking their oath to defend the Constitution. Conservatives have tolerated feckless RINO leadership for too long.@senatemajldr and @johnthune are betraying the nation. Stand strong, @TTuberville. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 26, 2020

President Trump, his legal team, various other groups, and tens of millions of Americans are continuing to fight to correct the fraudulent results of the 2020 presidential election. It is crystal clear that former Vice President Joe Biden either cheated or had massive cheating done on his behalf in order to overcome the landslide victory President Trump achieved this year.

Democrats, McConnell, and his fellow RINOs are giddy over the notion of going back to business as usual in The Swamp. They hate President Trump now and always have, even when RINOs were pretending to support his agenda. Now, they see an opportunity to return to the status quo of corrupt normalcy they had under President Obama. A Biden-Harris administration is their ticket to continue to wallow in The Swamp unabated.

Instead of trying to convince Tuberville and other courageous representatives of the people to stand down, they should be helping to correct this fraudulent election. They should be holding hearings and engaging in investigations that assist in exposing the coup attempt. Their motives are laid bare by their willingness to not only accept an illegitimate election, but to support it.

Patriots must let McConnell, Thune, and all other treacherous Republicans know that their only hope of reelection is to back President Trump NOW. If they help the fraud to stick, they will be removed by We the People.

