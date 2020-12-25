https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531662-emergency-crews-respond-to-explosion-in-downtown-nashville

Emergency crews responded to an explosion early Friday in downtown Nashville that officials said was linked to a vehicle.

Police spokesman Don Aaron later said that investigators believe it was an “intentional act,” The Associated Press reported.

Police said in a tweet the explosion was being investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department and federal partners.

An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told local station WKRN that a parked RV exploded in a riverfront entertainment district and damaged several buildings. Officials told the station that crews were assessing the damage and no injuries were immediately reported.

Photos of the area shared by the Nashville Fire Department show smoke and flames in the downtown area, and windows broken out in nearby buildings.

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating, police said. Law enforcement has closed down downtown streets as the investigation continues.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Mayor John Cooper (D) called the explosion “unfortunate,” but noted that fewer people were in the typically heavily trafficked area because it was early Christmas morning.

“It’s unfortunate, but any other morning I think it would’ve been a much worse story to be sure because there were so few people out,” Cooper said at a press conference.

–Updated at 10:26 a.m.

