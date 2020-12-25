https://www.foxnews.com/us/nashville-explosion-downtown-christmas-day

An explosion that shook downtown Nashville early Friday appears to have been “an intentional act,” police said, as officers and firefighters investigated the scene with assistance from federal personnel.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the blast occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time and was connected to a vehicle in the neighborhood. Police now believe the explosion was intentional.

“This appears to have been an intentional act,” the police department tweeted. “Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues.” They department said they are investigating along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“There is an incident involving an explosion,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a statement reported by local Fox 17 earlier in the morning. “This is an active scene. Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are on the scene.”

Police and firefighters were quickly on the scene after the blast caused noticeable tremors in the surrounding area.

“The entire @WKRN studio just shook,” the outlet’s alert desk anchor Josh Breslow tweeted. “Anyone else in Nashville just feel any weird shaking ??”

According to social media posts, the explosion resulted in significant damage to a building that was on fire, with dozens of people evacuated.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management reportedly stated that the blast came from a parked RV that exploded.

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope was one of those who felt the effects of the incident.

“Our house shook here in Nashville,” Pope tweeted. “Just praying nobody was hurt.”

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., expressed well-wishes for city residents.

