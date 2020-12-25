https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/massive-explosion-downtown-nashville-christmas-morning-possible-car-bomb/

(FOX NEWS) – An explosion that shook downtown Nashville and injured at least three people Friday appears to have been “an intentional act,” police said, as officials pointed to a suspicious vehicle that blew up at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time.

The FBI is investigating along with local officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the city of Nashville activated its Emergency Operations Center.

“This appears to have been an intentional act,” Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. “Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues.”

