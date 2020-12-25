https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/far-left-georgia-judge-says-constitutional-keep-voter-drop-boxes-open-hours-throws-gop-case/

Newsmax reported:

A judge from Fulton County which includes Atlanta has dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican Party seeking to limit the use of voter drop boxes for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff races saying the state has immunity from being sued, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams ruled she doesn’t have jurisdiction because of sovereign immunity that protects governments from lawsuits, the Journal-Constitution said.

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”

Republicans had argued that drop boxes should be limited to the same hours as county election offices, which typically close at 5 p.m. on weekdays.

But an attorney for the Georgia secretary of state’s office said the state election board approved the boxes to be used at all hours.