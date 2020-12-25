https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fox-news-still-haemorrhaging-viewers-cnn-msnbc-trouncing-former-pro-trump-network/

FOX News continues to haemorrhage viewers.

The top FOX News shows are all getting trounced by the CNN and MSNBC competition. But maybe if FOX News ups their game they will capture some of the leftist crowd in the near future.

ShowBuzz Daily has the latest ratings and they are UGLY for FOX News.

Larry Schweikert reported tonight that FOX News lost nearly half of their audience.

We have not been able to confirm this.

Faux ratings collapse in Dec:

Ingraham -61%

Hannity -57%

Carlson -51% — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 25, 2020

