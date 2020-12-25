https://www.oann.com/frenchman-has-tested-positive-for-new-coronavirus-variant/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frenchman-has-tested-positive-for-new-coronavirus-variant

PARIS (Reuters) – A Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London has tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, the French Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that the case – the first in France – had been found in the city of Tours. The man in question arrived from London on Dec. 19, and he was currently self-isolating and felt alright, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leslie Adler)

